Lazard Asset Management Decreased Universal Insur (UVE) Position By $1.57 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Put) (EDU) Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Universal Insur (UVE) stake by 53.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 52,449 shares as Universal Insur (UVE)’s stock declined 17.19%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 45,214 shares with $1.40M value, down from 97,663 last quarter. Universal Insur now has $904.90M valuation. The stock increased 5.75% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 379,917 shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Capital Fund Management Sa increased New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (Put) (EDU) stake by 817.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 36,800 shares as New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (Put) (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 41,300 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 4,500 last quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (Put) now has $16.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.18 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 48,806 shares. Aqr Mgmt invested in 456,448 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 337,367 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 12,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Martingale Asset LP invested 0.05% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 37,666 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 63 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 20,083 shares. North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 49,534 shares. Moreover, Ent Ser has 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 29 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 1,903 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 66,326 shares to 288,454 valued at $54.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Finan (NYSE:SYF) stake by 169,286 shares and now owns 691,227 shares. Crls River Labs (NYSE:CRL) was raised too.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Sean P. Downes to be Named Executive Chairman. Stephen J. Donaghy Appointed as New CEO. – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $828,403 activity. Donaghy Stephen bought $630,000 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $285,034 was bought by DOWNES SEAN P. $22,537 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares were bought by Wilcox Frank. $268,122 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was sold by Springer Jon.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.