Lazard Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Heidrick & Stru (HSII) by $3.30 Million as Market Value Declined; Night Owl Capital Management Increases Position in Ringcentral (RNG)

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Stru (HSII) by 77.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 86,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 25,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, down from 112,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Stru for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 30,863 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 241,810 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 10/23 (Prn) by 1.95M shares to 23.49M shares, valued at $28.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nbix 2.25 05/24 (Prn) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).