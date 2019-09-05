Lazard Asset Management Decreased By $1.49 Million Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding; Futurefuel (FF)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Futurefuel Corp (FF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 68 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 40 sold and reduced holdings in Futurefuel Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 20.42 million shares, up from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Futurefuel Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Republic Svcs (RSG) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 18,621 shares as Republic Svcs (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 382,386 shares with $30.74 million value, down from 401,007 last quarter. Republic Svcs now has $28.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.03. About 243,489 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. for 299,450 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 49,089 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 16,111 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,590 shares.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $476.80 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 23.29 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About FutureFuel Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FF) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

The stock increased 5.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 22,613 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has declined 13.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $29,905 activity.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 53,918 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 382,386 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 76 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt invested in 4,809 shares. Stifel Financial owns 129,259 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 570 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Legacy Cap Partners reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 282,234 are owned by Pension Serv. Millennium Limited Com holds 185,408 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management reported 2,250 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Inc stated it has 821,052 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 7,115 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp Inc reported 11,041 shares. Strs Ohio holds 41,973 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -3.37% below currents $90.03 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Qiagen Nv. stake by 741,000 shares to 2.18 million valued at $88.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 148,090 shares and now owns 569,975 shares. Ambev Sa Adr (NYSE:ABEV) was raised too.