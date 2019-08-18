Lazard Asset Management Decreased By $1.19 Million Its Exelixis (EXEL) Stake; ARGENTUM 47 (ARGQ) Shorts Decreased By 25%

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Exelixis Inc (EXEL) stake by 23.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 51,595 shares as Exelixis Inc (EXEL)’s stock rose 9.98%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 171,840 shares with $4.09 million value, down from 223,435 last quarter. Exelixis Inc now has $6.58B valuation. The stock increased 8.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7.43 million shares traded or 192.58% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVING OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS REGORAFENIB; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – EXELIXIS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $50 MLN FOR APPROVAL OF FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RCC; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 22/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS HK$1.33 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

ARGENTUM 47 INC (OTCMKTS:ARGQ) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. ARGQ’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 400 shares previously. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0038. About 1.05M shares traded or 64.50% up from the average. Argentum 47, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGQ) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.23% or 2.46M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 52,875 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 60,300 shares stake. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Limited holds 0.37% or 11,440 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 100,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.1% stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Advisory Services Ntwk holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 11,310 shares. Huntington Bank reported 10,548 shares. Blume Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). First Trust Advsr Lp owns 5.43M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Among 4 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelixis has $48 highest and $2300 lowest target. $30.75’s average target is 41.57% above currents $21.72 stock price. Exelixis had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelixis: A Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exelixis (EXEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Essential Prope stake by 647,981 shares to 760,809 valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 148,722 shares and now owns 360,867 shares. Sterling Bancor (NYSE:STL) was raised too.

Argentum 47, Inc. provides corporate advisory services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.25 million. The firm offers its services to companies desiring to have their shares listed on stock exchanges or quoted on quotation bureaus. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services include corporate restructuring, advice on management buy outs, management recruitment, development for corporate marketing, investor and public relations, regulatory compliance, introductions to financiers, and exchange listings.

Another recent and important Argentum 47, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGQ) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Brings Oregon’s Largest Historic Silver Deposit Back Into Production – Midas Letter” on December 06, 2018.