Lazard Asset Management Cut Renewable Ener (REGI) Holding; Trillium Asset Management Lowered Owens Ill (OI) Stake By $1.38 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Renewable Ener (REGI) stake by 83.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 255,235 shares as Renewable Ener (REGI)’s stock declined 42.07%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 51,525 shares with $816,000 value, down from 306,760 last quarter. Renewable Ener now has $545.81M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 542,481 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 76.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 81,416 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 24,540 shares with $424,000 value, down from 105,956 last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 1.69 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Among 5 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 46.52% above currents $9.78 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Monday, August 5. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $1300 target. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, September 9. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight”.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 13,914 shares to 135,520 valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 27,650 shares and now owns 231,041 shares. Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was bought by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5. HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.91 million for 3.88 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate accumulated 53,510 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.77M were accumulated by Sasco Cap Ct. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 0.02% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 311,442 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 270,932 shares. Springowl Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 32,168 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Rech & Management accumulated 267,279 shares. Oarsman owns 292,064 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc holds 0.73% or 38,038 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based M&R Inc has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,119 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Service Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 16,442 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 83,991 shares to 227,197 valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stwd 4.375 23 (Prn) stake by 2.33 million shares and now owns 36.78 million shares. Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 103.43% above currents $14.01 stock price. Renewable Energy Group had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold REGI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 34,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0% or 12,884 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ftb Inc invested in 0% or 106 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 77,186 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 42,600 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 221,778 shares. 91,376 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 78,541 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.23M shares. Citadel Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,709 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 29,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,346 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Towle & accumulated 1.11M shares.