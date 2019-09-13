Lazard Asset Management Cut Renewable Ener (REGI) Holding by $3.83 Million; Share Price Declined; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Raging Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 33,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 106,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61M, down from 140,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 7.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 09/03/2018 – Facebook To Exclusively Broadcast 25 MLB Games — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 06/04/2018 – Craig Timberg: BREAKING: Facebook imposes new rules on political advertising; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Renewable Ener (REGI) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 255,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 51,525 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 306,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Renewable Ener for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 762,686 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.34M for 66.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group Statement on Final EPA Renewable Fuel Volumes – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) by 221,381 shares to 429,265 shares, valued at $24.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Intl (NYSE:MTD) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.08 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 522,677 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $31.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Montage Res Corp by 543,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).