Lazard Asset Management Cut By $1.89 Million Its Columbus Mckinn (CMCO) Position; Schwab Charles Investment Management Lowered New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake By $1.10 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 2.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 68,750 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 2.56M shares with $43.37M value, down from 2.63 million last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 191,480 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Columbus Mckinn (CMCO) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 55,700 shares as Columbus Mckinn (CMCO)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 787,670 shares with $27.06 million value, down from 843,370 last quarter. Columbus Mckinn now has $818.48 million valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1,343 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was made by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. On Friday, May 3 the insider Saltzman David bought $236,139.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 546,632 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 500 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 231 shares. Optimum Investment holds 0.01% or 1,325 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,206 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Capital Advisors Ok invested 0.19% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Los Angeles And Equity Research invested in 371,160 shares. Gideon Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Cipher Cap Lp has 0.18% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 39,451 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). City Company reported 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Uniti Group Inc stake by 309,748 shares to 1.66 million valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) stake by 14,457 shares and now owns 135,297 shares. Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was raised too.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $220.61 million for 6.67 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Newmont Goldco (NYSE:NEM) stake by 113,047 shares to 128,610 valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Short T (Prn) (CSJ) stake by 202,695 shares and now owns 202,919 shares. Activision Bliz (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

