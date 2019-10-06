Lazard Asset Management Boosted Prudential Fin (PRU) Holding By $482,200; 1 Analysts Bullish 3M Company (MMM)

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Prudential Fin (PRU) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 4,822 shares as Prudential Fin (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 263,495 shares with $26.61 million value, up from 258,673 last quarter. Prudential Fin now has $34.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.47M shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MMM in report on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, September 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17300 target. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. See 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $177.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $177.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $201.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $207.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Prudential Financial’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Down By 11%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Prudential Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can International Focus Help Prudential Catch Up With Metlife? – Forbes” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Doubling Down On Prudential Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. Lowrey Charles F bought 7,500 shares worth $627,600. TANJI KENNETH also bought $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares. FALZON ROBERT had bought 3,580 shares worth $300,648 on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 3,105 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd accumulated 2,041 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has 11,719 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co has 582 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 30,702 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ajo LP holds 1.33 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares reported 0.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated holds 0.49% or 39,101 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 20,204 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 20,055 shares. Qs Lc invested in 0.02% or 22,213 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 12,875 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Cinemark Hold (NYSE:CNK) stake by 45,034 shares to 22,228 valued at $802,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zions Bancorpor (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 176,166 shares and now owns 79,794 shares. Telekm Indo Adr (NYSE:TLK) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $8400 lowest target. $96.86’s average target is 10.89% above currents $87.35 stock price. Prudential Financial had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Monday, September 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of PRU in report on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. Goldman Sachs maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is 3M About to Cut Guidance? – Motley Fool” on October 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Oct. 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold 3M Company shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Investment stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% or 13,118 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 0.06% or 3,570 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Maryland-based Wms Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.87% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 975 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Investment Management Lc owns 553,384 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. John G Ullman holds 1.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 43,073 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1,400 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P holds 0.25% or 88,182 shares. Old Point Tru Service N A stated it has 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Elm Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,600 shares stake. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 0.67% or 83,844 shares. 68,965 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.