Lazard Asset Management Boosted Prudential Adr (PUK) Holding By $149.94 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, May 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 24. See Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Prudential Adr (PUK) stake by 344.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 3.75 million shares as Prudential Adr (PUK)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 4.84M shares with $194.53M value, up from 1.09 million last quarter. Prudential Adr now has $51.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 222,744 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL’S WELLS: PRU PLC WON’T BE SUBJECT TO SOLVENCY II; 14/03/2018 – Prudential split adds to shake-up of insurance sector; 15/05/2018 – RECURRENT ENERGY – PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MLN DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Prudential CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 22 Months; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L MALAYSIAN UNIT 30 PCT STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $435 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – Straits Times: Prudential’s Malaysia unit in stake sale talks with pension fund as regulatory deadline looms; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to split into two as Britain bids farewell to US and Asia businesses; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CEO SAYS FIRM STILL COMMITTED TO LONDON FOR HQ; 11/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Prudential Plc

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Ishr Exp Tech (IGM) stake by 6,605 shares to 25,458 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fdlty Msci Hc (FHLC) stake by 39,210 shares and now owns 147,325 shares. Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt owns 31,570 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 4,284 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Management Com Lc stated it has 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Korea Investment holds 14,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,084 are held by M&T Comml Bank Corporation. Rampart Management Lc holds 0.06% or 6,259 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs accumulated 0.71% or 30,785 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 20,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,825 shares. 8,981 were reported by Fiduciary. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 2,488 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 2.31 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $107.36. About 578,992 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity. 351 shares valued at $30,003 were bought by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, February 15.