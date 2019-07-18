Lazard Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Rio Tinto Plc A (RIO) as Market Value Rose; Humana (HUM) Holding Has Lifted by Ajo Lp

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc A (RIO) by 374.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 10,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,040 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, up from 2,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 1.02M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto smelter sales on track despite Rusal sanctions; 08/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s New Hope; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Said to Restart Shipments of Rusal Alumina; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Humana (HUM) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 57,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,471 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.57M, up from 674,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Humana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $283.37. About 412,410 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.36; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasa (NYSE:JLL) by 2,356 shares to 69,674 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW) by 603,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,976 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group reported 8,896 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,412 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Glenview Cap Lc reported 3.11% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Wafra reported 58,601 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 1,289 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 136,234 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Numerixs Inv Tech has 1,200 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 388 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 246,519 shares. Saturna reported 3,608 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,645 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 8,385 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) by 246,264 shares to 67,364 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Enova International.

