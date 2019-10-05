Lazard Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Booz Allen Hami (BAH) as Market Valuation Rose; Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $332,633

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hami (BAH) by 605.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 135,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 157,394 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, up from 22,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hami for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 1.12 million shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 854,982 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 49,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Epoch Partners accumulated 31,682 shares. Navellier Associates Inc has invested 0.16% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). World Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 6,026 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 27 shares. Denali Ltd has 0.14% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 14,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Alpha Windward Llc invested in 157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 1.14M are owned by Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 15,083 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 104 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 101,198 shares to 752,245 shares, valued at $86.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 16,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,644 shares, and cut its stake in Echo Global (NASDAQ:ECHO).

