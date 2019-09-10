Lazard Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Asa Gold (ASA) by $579,000; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Grace & White Lowered Its Position by $333,600

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98 million shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Asa Gold (ASA) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 57,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 67,941 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) by 6.12 million shares to 16.45M shares, valued at $838.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cactus Inc by 236,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,762 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Fact (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 900 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 9,175 shares. Round Table holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 11,400 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0% or 12,267 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 30,000 shares. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 40,808 shares. Css Ltd Company Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Whittier Comm holds 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 600 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc holds 74,150 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Bennicas & Associate has 0.44% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Lazard Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2.16M shares. 158,672 are owned by Ionic Cap Mgmt Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Com has 2.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beacon Finance Grp accumulated 49,141 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,681 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc accumulated 0.16% or 7,316 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Llc holds 2.27% or 36,534 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ghp Investment Advisors has 39,499 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 2.14M are held by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.38% or 8,872 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,099 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Management accumulated 29,743 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Farmers Savings Bank holds 56,265 shares. The New York-based Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.