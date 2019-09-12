Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

We are contrasting Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) and DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products Inc. 35 1.03 N/A 0.77 54.31 DXP Enterprises Inc. 36 0.49 N/A 2.08 16.29

Table 1 demonstrates Lawson Products Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DXP Enterprises Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson Products Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Lawson Products Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than DXP Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.6% DXP Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lawson Products Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. DXP Enterprises Inc.’s 161.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.61 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lawson Products Inc. Its rival DXP Enterprises Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. DXP Enterprises Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lawson Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lawson Products Inc. and DXP Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 83% respectively. Lawson Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, DXP Enterprises Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lawson Products Inc. 6.4% 13.1% 26.34% 40.27% 58.9% 32.5% DXP Enterprises Inc. 3.16% -9.83% -19.32% 5.93% -15.76% 21.95%

For the past year Lawson Products Inc. has stronger performance than DXP Enterprises Inc.

Summary

DXP Enterprises Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Lawson Products Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, and safety products; and field safety supervision, in-house and field repair, and predictive maintenance services. This segment provides its MRO products for use in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, and other general industrial industries, as well as for mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper. The Supply Chain Services segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. This segment designs programs, such as SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides pump packages comprising diesel and electric driven firewater, pipeline booster, potable water, pigging, lease automatic custody transfer charge unit, chemical injection wash down unit, seawater lift, jockey, condensate, cooling water, and seawater/produced water injection pump packages. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.