Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Reaches $40.64 After 7.00% Up Move; Advent Capital Management Has Upped By $3.57 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding

The stock of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.28% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 63,949 shares traded or 66.32% up from the average. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 61.02% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 12/03/2018 – IN PERF Minutes: [SOS] Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson Op-Ed: An Open Letter to American Voters; 25/03/2018 – LAWSON: CONSIDERING ENTERING BANK OPS. BUT NOTHING DECIDED; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S. Rep. Al Lawson Hosts District-Wide Art Competition; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S Rep. Al Lawson Hosts Farmers Roundtable to Address Nation’s Agriculture Industry; 11/04/2018 – Lawson Inc FY Net Y26.83B Vs Net Y36.40B; 26/03/2018 – LAWSON CONFIRMS BOARD DECIDED TO APPLY FOR BANKING LICENSE; 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q EPS 13c; 11/04/2018 – LAWSON 2651.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 65.82 BLN YEN (-10.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 60.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %); 19/04/2018 – LAWSON 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 14C (2 EST.); 25/03/2018 – JAPAN’S LAWSON BANK TO BEGIN OPERATION AS EARLY AS FALL: NIKKEIThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $372.93M company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $43.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LAWS worth $26.11M more.

Advent Capital Management increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 566.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management acquired 85,000 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 1.32%. The Advent Capital Management holds 100,000 shares with $4.25 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $237.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 13.00 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $372.93 million. The companyÂ’s products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 41.47 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. $1.21 million worth of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP on Wednesday, April 17. The insider MOON MARK F bought $59,233.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Lawson Products, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 2,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 1,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 247 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 375 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 2,021 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Intl Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 12,221 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Company holds 11,178 shares. 74,709 are owned by Northern. Geode Cap Limited Company reported 64,481 shares. Blair William Il owns 11,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Vanguard has 243,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”.

Advent Capital Management decreased Air Transport Services G (Prn) stake by 7.62M shares to 39.50M valued at $39.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kaman Corp (Prn) stake by 1.73 million shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp was reduced too.