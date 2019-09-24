Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) EPS Estimated At $0.42; TESSENDERLO GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES (TSDOF) SI Decreased By 27.27%

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 423.08% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. LAWS’s profit would be $3.78 million giving it 23.27 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Lawson Products, Inc.’s analysts see -32.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 24,119 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 26/04/2018 – PUREGOLD SIGNS SHR PURCHASE PACT WITH LAWSON; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S. Rep. Al Lawson Hosts District-Wide Art Competition; 25/03/2018 – LAWSON: CONSIDERING ENTERING BANK OPS. BUT NOTHING DECIDED; 06/04/2018 – LAWSON TO REPORT 1ST DROP IN OP PROFIT IN 15 YEARS: NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 25/03/2018 – JAPAN’S LAWSON BANK TO BEGIN OPERATION AS EARLY AS FALL: NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Chef Nigella Lawson reveals her favorite kitchen secrets; 06/03/2018 SocGen’s Lawson Likes Indonesia, India in Emerging Markets (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Lawson Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAWS)

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) had a decrease of 27.27% in short interest. TSDOF’s SI was 2,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.27% from 3,300 shares previously. It closed at $32.51 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for food, agriculture, water management, and use and re-use of natural resources worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Agro, Bio-Valorization, and Industrial Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Agro segment produces and markets crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

More news for Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Picanol: Luc Tack’s First Step Towards An Investment Empire – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Luc Tack’s Picanol Group Continues To Hoard Cash – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 25, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold Lawson Products, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 7.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 183,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2,082 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 203 shares. Signaturefd invested in 38 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 1,169 shares. 7,874 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Eam Invsts Llc owns 22,409 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 706 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 258,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,765 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Lc. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 1,089 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.02% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Aperio Gp Llc invested in 0% or 63 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

More notable recent Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia orders audit of Paypal to ensure local unit complying with money laundering, terror laws – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pending approval of Brazil telecom law positive for sector – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Addex Therapeutics Submits Registration Statement with the U.S. SEC to Facilitate Nasdaq Listing of ADSs Representing Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. abortion rights groups fight new Missouri law in court – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Mixed As Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $351.48 million. The company's products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 50.65 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.