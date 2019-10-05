Lawson Prods (LAWS) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Holding by $308,484 as Shares Rose; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Holder Needham Investment Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 240,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 172,182 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 8,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.34% . The hedge fund held 114,935 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 123,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lawson Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 21,860 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lawson Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAWS); 27/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S Rep. Al Lawson Hosts Farmers Roundtable to Address Nation’s Agriculture Industry; 12/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Wizards sign point guard Lawson; 06/04/2018 – LAWSON TO REPORT 1ST DROP IN OP PROFIT IN 15 YEARS: NIKKEI; 25/03/2018 – LAWSON: CONSIDERING ENTERING BANK OPS. BUT NOTHING DECIDED; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 25/03/2018 – JAPAN’S LAWSON BANK TO BEGIN OPERATION AS EARLY AS FALL: NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – IN PERF Minutes: [SOS] Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson Op-Ed: An Open Letter to American Voters; 02/04/2018 – IN PERF Minutes: [SOS] Secretary of State Connie Lawson kicks off Financial Literacy Month Indiana Moneywise celebrates; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LAWS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 7.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) or 361 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 22,219 shares. Hodges reported 5,530 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 5,460 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 258,886 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 30,328 shares. 16,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) or 31,560 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 762 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.56% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Blair William Commerce Il owns 11,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. 37,707 shares were bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, worth $1.21M.

Analysts await Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 423.08% or $0.55 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. LAWS’s profit will be $3.72M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lawson Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.26% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 179,475 shares to 542,737 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 51,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Elm Cap Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 45.09 million shares or 0.94% more from 44.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Co holds 339,100 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 3.81 million shares. Aperio reported 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Needham Invest Mgmt stated it has 190,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 36,176 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 42,920 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 55,399 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.27M shares. Prudential Inc invested in 21,702 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 6.59M shares. Penn Mngmt Co Inc invested in 637,949 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 22,455 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 105,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).