Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Upped Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $934,945 as Stock Price Rose; Millennium Management Has Increased Its Position in Boston Beer (SAM) by $6.11 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 10.52 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 186.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 31,908 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $392.32. About 206,103 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30

