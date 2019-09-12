Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stake by $838,155; Share Value Declined; Private Management Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Park Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) as Share Value Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07M, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $8.78 during the last trading session, reaching $656.7. About 4,778 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (PKOH) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 15,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 696,084 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.69M, up from 681,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1,553 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH); 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.46 (NOT $2.30) WAS UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS $2.30, UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 ParkOhio Achieves Revenue and Earnings Expectations in 2017; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 957 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 500 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Arosa Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 43,379 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Sfmg Limited Liability Com owns 542 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.4% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 36,130 shares stake. Homrich Berg holds 0.01% or 272 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inc reported 2,300 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.01% or 341 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land: What I Learned Wintering In Florida – ‘Sanibel Stoop,’ ‘Marco Midnight,’ And ‘Trustee For Life’ – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), The Stock That Soared 440% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust sues Horizon trustee nominee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 107 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.94 million activity. Shares for $5,702 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Monday, April 8.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $803,761 activity. $69,057 worth of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) shares were bought by WERT JAMES W.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 133,405 shares to 745,352 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 51,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “ParkOhio plans to acquire Erie, Pa.-based maker of forging, hydraulic presses – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) CEO Matthew Crawford on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Howard (â€œHobyâ€) Hanna Joins ParkOhio Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Edward F. Crawford resigns from ParkOhio as he becomes the US ambassador to Ireland – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: June 19, 2019.