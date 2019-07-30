Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nuance Investments Lowered Holding by $11.60 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $744.27. About 3,028 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 224,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.81. About 311,574 shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 423,693 shares to 522,589 shares, valued at $68.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 244,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.99 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $1.19 million worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Legal & General Group Inc Plc has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 182 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 836 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 1,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,194 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,516 were reported by Kennedy Capital. Whittier holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Lagoda Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 8.3% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Hightower Advsr Limited Com stated it has 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wms Prtn Limited Com owns 500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 634 shares. Amp Limited holds 7,670 shares. First Manhattan invested in 155,213 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.