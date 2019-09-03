Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $320,040; Guild Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $1.74 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. Orleans Corporation La holds 22,553 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.91% or 1.23 million shares. Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,850 shares. Baltimore owns 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,764 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.2% or 101,579 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). F&V Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 1.78M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,443 shares. Foster Motley accumulated 2.57% or 94,004 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.88 million shares. Cap invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Grp Inc reported 37,501 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Assoc Incorporated holds 20,502 shares. Community Bank Na has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meridian Mngmt has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,010 were reported by Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 4,016 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Inv Mngmt owns 148 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 99,596 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Company reported 8,149 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 45,323 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Scholtz & Ltd Company invested in 3.91% or 15,372 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Texas-based Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 3.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manufacturers Life Com The owns 654,998 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal owns 8,952 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.