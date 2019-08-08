Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Increased by $934,945; Petroleum & Resources Decreased Its Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake by $693,900 as Stock Price Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 698,737 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.13M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.