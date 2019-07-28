Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Increased by $934,945 as Shares Declined; Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding in Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) by $524,400 as Valuation Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 988,555 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque State Bank & Tru holds 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) or 250 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,687 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 40,330 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com holds 14,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com owns 23,594 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 111,100 shares. 4.22 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Northern invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Us Bancshares De holds 758 shares. Pnc Financial Group has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 990,169 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 96,413 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 353,592 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9,500 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 132,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,347 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn holds 0% or 1 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.15% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trust Of Vermont holds 1,324 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 111,285 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 542 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 655,796 shares. Oppenheimer Com holds 374,646 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 12,738 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Reilly Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,413 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 38,755 shares. Yorktown Management And Research has invested 0.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Petrus Trust Lta owns 17,061 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Zeke Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22.