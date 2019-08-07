Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Raised Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $934,945; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Boosted Stake

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 110.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.74 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 7.62M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. On Friday, May 10 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 133,959 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 8,644 shares. Spears Abacus Lc holds 14,688 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 91,127 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 47,780 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.68 million shares. Renaissance Limited Co has 2.74M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 5.21M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 374,866 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lpl Finance Limited Co accumulated 192,294 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

