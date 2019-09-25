Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Has Lowered by $838,155 as Market Valuation Declined; As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.42 Million Its Holding

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07M, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $643. About 4,635 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc analyzed 96,007 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 74,113 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 170,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 902,314 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.71 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cowen Inc Com Stk by 32,226 shares to 134,029 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "SoftVest, LP, Horizon Kinetics LLC, And ART-FGT Family Partners Publish Materials For Investors Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire" on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "Texas Pacific Land Set To Rise Further – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 104 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC also bought $37,000 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Friday, June 14.