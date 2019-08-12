Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Position In Centurylink (CTL) Was Boosted; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.82 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares to 46,719 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22.

