Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Maintains Stake in Centurylink (CTL); Freeport (FCX) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 55,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 197,264 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 141,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.94M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.03% or 127,101 shares in its portfolio. Mngmt Professionals holds 0% or 47 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 183,540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company reported 95,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited holds 1.55M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 191,533 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 22,686 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 19,889 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 53,036 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 56,742 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 14,061 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 57,620 shares. First Financial In reported 113 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 59,871 shares to 165,461 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,144 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd accumulated 36,616 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Llc owns 10,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Violich Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 512,627 shares. Argent Trust Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 53,618 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 5,068 shares stake. Gotham Asset Llc reported 14,370 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1,800 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc accumulated 0.01% or 63,494 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.33% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 19,000 shares. 24,151 are held by Canandaigua Bank & Trust Co. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M was made by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.