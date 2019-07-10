Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Maintains Position in Centurylink (CTL); Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake Held by Alpine Partners Vi Llc

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 3.45 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 480,675 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Lsc Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 207,000 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.06% or 33,538 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caxton LP has 0.1% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 57,793 shares. Frontfour Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 194,329 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. 139,289 were reported by Cornerstone Investment Prns Lc. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability reported 1.55 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,002 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,408 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com owns 374,866 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 122,245 are held by Creative Planning. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 156,060 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 655,796 shares stake. State Street Corporation reported 56.41 million shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, January 16 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 16.00 million shares. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

