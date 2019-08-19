Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lowered Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding as Shares Declined; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Value Declined, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Cut Holding

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 958,236 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $11.15 during the last trading session, reaching $660.02. About 10,767 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $62.11 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 34,361 shares. Corp holds 0.03% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.36% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Century invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Charter invested in 51,590 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Capital Advisors Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wendell David holds 13,600 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 47,650 shares. 17,236 are owned by Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2.10M shares. Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 2,203 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Crashed Along With Oil, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Again Pumps Out More Revenue, But Growth Is Slowing – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Sends Letter Requesting Explanations from Dissident Nominee Eric Oliver – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.