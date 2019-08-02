Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $320,040; Chou Associates Management Has Lifted Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stake by $28.15 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $337.08. About 2.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 274,922 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE 4-YR PACT WITH UNIFOR; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: 2018 COOLING SHELTER SERVICES – 2018-21-PR RFP; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD – UPON & AFTER CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE, RESOLUTE TO BE ENTITLED, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, TO DESIGNATE NOMINEE TO SERVE ON CO’S BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 37C; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-020-C-2018 (C)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.97 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.