Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increases Position in Centurylink (CTL); International Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined While Zebra Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 7,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,826 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 3.41 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 9.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 12,473 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 279,987 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co reported 240,466 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 467,783 shares. M&R Capital invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 20,652 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,613 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 20,239 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sfmg Limited Liability has 13,932 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Communications holds 0.76% or 263,382 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com accumulated 8,670 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department owns 8,279 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,939 shares to 4,090 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,626 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 39,323 shares. Calamos Ltd reported 225,766 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 58,901 shares. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 0.08% or 20,400 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 316,334 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 1.21% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Vanguard holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 106.55M shares. Park Circle stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bb&T reported 14,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Citigroup Incorporated has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 4.43M shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc invested 3.51% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Manchester Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,088 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

