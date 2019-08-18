Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increases Position in Centurylink (CTL); Capital International Sarl Continues to Hold Holding in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 519,436 shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.94M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4,500 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 17,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,727 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

