Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increases Holding in Centurylink (CTL); Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Glynn Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $7.94 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 75,830 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. It is down 43.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested in 246,040 shares or 0.03% of the stock. City has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guyasuta Invest holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 135,687 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability Corp holds 6.82% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 620,850 shares. Amer Rech & Company stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.48 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 55,596 shares. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 593,928 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bridgeway, Texas-based fund reported 3.23 million shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 53,036 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bell Financial Bank owns 97,316 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 16.00 million shares valued at $254.40M were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $19.60 million activity. BONVANIE RENE also sold $1.87M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares. The insider Klarich Lee sold $861,907. 30,000 shares valued at $6.53M were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge has invested 1.36% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 1,063 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 45,850 shares. L & S owns 14,648 shares. Cap Limited Company invested in 0.16% or 10,593 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,710 shares. Beck Cap Management invested in 0.1% or 872 shares. Regions accumulated 54,438 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 900 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Company Inc. First Citizens Bankshares Trust Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).