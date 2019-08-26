Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increases Holding in Centurylink (CTL); As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Palestra Capital Management Lifted Stake by $77.29 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 3.99 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.23M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.57% stake. Cohen & Steers has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westport Asset Mngmt reported 800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Asset has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd, California-based fund reported 187,597 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,520 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 101,540 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 11,325 shares stake. Mercer Advisers reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advsrs Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 2,342 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 107,276 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc reported 1.87% stake. Bahl Gaynor invested in 74,192 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.