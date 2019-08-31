Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increased Centurylink (CTL) Position; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Parsons Capital Management Decreased Position by $545,643

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 7.79 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio Limited Liability Com invested in 620,850 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp reported 600,000 shares. Bb&T has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Susquehanna Int Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 33,538 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 91,127 shares. Essex Serv invested in 0.04% or 12,034 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 2.76 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 191,000 shares. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 0.51% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 13,974 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,015 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 360,328 shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Lc owns 139,289 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600 on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.