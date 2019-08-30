Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holds Position in Centurylink (CTL); Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by First Allied Advisory Services Inc

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 1,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 58,848 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50 million, up from 57,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $364.69. About 1.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 2.90 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 28,268 shares to 91,946 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,844 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 902 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 108,630 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 4,074 shares. Schulhoff & accumulated 0.34% or 1,655 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc has 52,206 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 997 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 150,652 shares. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 103 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,595 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc owns 12,113 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,867 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 8,893 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 39,453 shares or 1.76% of the stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 2.68M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 593,928 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cullen Frost Bankers has 1,942 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Co has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Asset Mgmt holds 87,130 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0.04% or 4.54 million shares. 876,548 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Llc invested in 0.03% or 11,772 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 132 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 139,108 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc owns 41,681 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.