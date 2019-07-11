Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered by $320,040; As Pcm (PCMI) Shares Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $1.96 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 132.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 54,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 155,074 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 446,515 shares to 280,985 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 304,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PCM (PMCI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of PCM, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Price? – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PCM to Sell Microsoft Cloud and Licensing Solutions to United States Federal Government – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “PCM Inc (PCMI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small-Cap ETFs & Stocks Beating Russell 2000 – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% or 53,864 shares. Iat Reinsurance Commerce invested in 1.47% or 22,750 shares. Blue Fin Cap accumulated 4,096 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Investors stated it has 7.12M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 6,774 are held by Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 145,212 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 234,964 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 4.37 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markston Intll Lc holds 4.64% or 103,761 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd holds 1.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,915 shares. 3,822 were accumulated by Sfmg Limited Liability. Ally Incorporated reported 10,000 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.