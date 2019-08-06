Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stake By $1.44 Million; KLEPIERRE SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (KLPEF) Shorts Lowered By 1.05%

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)’s stock declined 0.55%. The Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc holds 46,896 shares with $36.28M value, down from 48,758 last quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $29 during the last trading session, reaching $683. About 18,021 shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

KLEPIERRE SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. KLPEF’s SI was 489,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 495,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4898 days are for KLEPIERRE SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s short sellers to cover KLPEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 280 shares traded or 700.00% up from the average. KlÃ©pierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Klepierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.39 billion. It focuses on two divisions of commercial property, including shopping centers and office properties. It has a 6.17 P/E ratio. The firm leases and manages the real estate assets in its portfolio, as well as on behalf of third parties.

More notable recent KlÃ©pierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KlÃ©pierre SA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KlÃ©Pierre: Another Chance To Yield 7% With A High-Quality REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Klepierre: Mall REIT Hikes Its Dividend And Now Yields 7% – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about KlÃ©pierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European Malls At A 30% Discount And A 7% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take A Look At Klepierre For Overseas REIT Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust sues Horizon trustee nominee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 85 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.21 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC also bought $39,836 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Thursday, June 20. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $33,511.