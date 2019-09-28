Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding by $838,155; Stock Declined; As Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined, Holder Adirondack Research & Management Cut by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 66,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 83,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 150,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 700,769 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07M, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 106 buys, and 0 sales for $4.85 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 1,516 shares worth $1.19M.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.36M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.