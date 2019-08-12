Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Anheuser (BUD) Holding as Share Value Rose; Bokf Has Raised Stake in Dominion Energy (D) as Shares Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.08 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020

Bokf increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 6,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 50,213 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.61M shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 6,069 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 45,268 shares. Daiwa Secs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lazard Asset Lc has 40 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 56,722 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bellecapital Intll Ltd has invested 0.42% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.37% or 3.91 million shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt invested in 3,466 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 182,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 182,267 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Leavell Mgmt holds 16,791 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Shelton Capital Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 16,341 shares to 3,115 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,743 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manikay Ltd Limited Liability Company has 542,000 shares for 5.61% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc invested in 50,384 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 125,102 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Willingdon Wealth holds 27,884 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 1,200 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta stated it has 10,445 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 0.06% or 2.59M shares. Sandhill Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 4,683 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 5,830 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 56,035 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 115,991 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 538,312 shares. North Mgmt invested 0.84% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).