Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed By $320,040 Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Par Technology (PTC) Sentiment Is 1.13

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc holds 37,335 shares with $14.24M value, down from 38,175 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $187.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices

Par Technology Corp (PTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 159 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 141 sold and reduced their stakes in Par Technology Corp. The funds in our database reported: 67.38 million shares, down from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Par Technology Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 11 to 14 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 112 Increased: 101 New Position: 58.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,608 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com. St Johns Inv Com Llc accumulated 0.01% or 50 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,718 shares. Cahill Finance reported 4,560 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.99% or 18,111 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd reported 32,154 shares. Vantage Inv Ltd Co holds 0.95% or 26,808 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 22,860 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 4,281 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,149 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.93% or 32,050 shares. Pure Advsr Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,387 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,401 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.3% or 45,719 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 11.32% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 94,513 shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.73% invested in the company for 675,228 shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 5.69% in the stock. 40 North Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 590,000 shares.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 1.82 million shares traded or 48.33% up from the average. PTC Inc. (PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 49.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.