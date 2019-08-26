Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised By $934,945 Its Centurylink (CTL) Position; Delta Apparel (DLA) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Delta Apparel Inc (DLA) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 19 funds started new and increased holdings, while 18 trimmed and sold holdings in Delta Apparel Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 3.75 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Delta Apparel Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 19.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc acquired 84,995 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc holds 530,428 shares with $6.36 million value, up from 445,433 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.23B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.87M shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 41,681 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated reported 1.15 million shares. Milestone invested in 24,829 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 1,791 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Limited Com owns 11,886 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Citigroup invested in 0.05% or 4.43 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 55,596 shares. Cetera Advsr Llc reported 14,239 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Lc reported 11,772 shares stake. Financial Architects holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 77 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 8,000 shares. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $155.59 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Branded and Basics. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military.

The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 10.09% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. for 603,141 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 127,328 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 68,719 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 33,830 shares.