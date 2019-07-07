Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $934,945; As Bristol (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Hollencrest Securities Lifted Holding

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 5.80M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold 16.00M shares worth $254.40M. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

