Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Stake By $934,945; Drive Shack (DS) SI Increased By 9.51%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) had an increase of 9.51% in short interest. DS’s SI was 2.17M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.51% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 214,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)’s short sellers to cover DS’s short positions. The SI to Drive Shack Inc’s float is 3.67%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 205,149 shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has declined 13.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DS News: 13/03/2018 – Drive Shack Debuts Flagship Golf-Entertainment Destination In Orlando; 07/03/2018 – DRIVE SHACK INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $70.4 MLN VS $69.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 DRIVE SHACK INC – QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.38; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Drive Shack Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DS); 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Loss/Shr 71c; 15/05/2018 – Trafelet Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Drive Shack; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Rev $70.4M; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Rev $66.7M

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 19.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc acquired 84,995 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc holds 530,428 shares with $6.36 million value, up from 445,433 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 9.08 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

More notable recent Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Drive Shack Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valaris PLC – Off To A Bad Start – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Drive Shack +4.6% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan July 2019 Fleet Status Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $344.52 million. The firm invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 3,386 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Rock Point Ltd Com reported 997,121 shares. Alethea Cap Management Lc holds 0.1% or 11,379 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd reported 111,890 shares. Jane Street Limited Company has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Assetmark owns 723,759 shares. National Pension Serv holds 1.18M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Old Bancshares In owns 24,830 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bokf Na holds 67,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Invest Management Communication has 0.44% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 592,322 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Com accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) owns 2,818 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.