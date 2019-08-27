Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $934,945 as Share Price Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Palladium Partners Boosted Position by $529,632

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 2.02M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6.10 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 264,381 shares. 192,294 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Com. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 232 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 77,029 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Voloridge Inv Mgmt invested in 945,735 shares. Old Point Trust And Finance N A holds 0.58% or 93,898 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 505 shares. 225 were reported by Destination Wealth. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 237,953 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 77,380 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.29 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,900 are owned by Andra Ap. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 15,429 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.2% or 122,837 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 470,172 shares stake. 12,025 were reported by Anchor Capital Limited Company. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Horseman Cap Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,000 shares. 353,197 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 264,228 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Peddock Ltd Llc accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nbt State Bank N A Ny holds 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 3,100 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 3,070 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 500 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 1.41% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.