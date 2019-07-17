Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Decreased Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stake; Luminus Management Raised Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Stake By $88.40 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) stake by 401.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 11.05M shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 13.80 million shares with $119.78 million value, up from 2.75 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) now has $11.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 4.92 million shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)’s stock rose 16.90%. The Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc holds 46,896 shares with $36.28M value, down from 48,758 last quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust now has $6.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $11.17 during the last trading session, reaching $774.83. About 4,807 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Luminus Management Llc decreased Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 2.98 million shares to 542,700 valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 96,547 shares and now owns 423,700 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cim Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Blb&B Ltd Liability reported 925 shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated reported 21,941 shares. Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,596 shares. Hendershot Invests Incorporated reported 700 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne has 12.96% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 1,225 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 960 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.68% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 7.82% or 77,500 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested in 854 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 717 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 500 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.03% or 300 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 70 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.65 million activity. Shares for $39,879 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $33,275 worth of stock or 42 shares.