Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Position by $1.44 Million; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Cut Its Holding by $177.08 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $13.69 during the last trading session, reaching $813.69. About 2,623 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 4,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,122 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581.90M, down from 19,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 171,534 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 13/03/2018 – Sinclair Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States

Since March 15, 2019, it had 63 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. $5,424 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 29 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 443 shares. 345 were reported by Ser Automobile Association. Moreover, Prescott Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.68% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4,300 shares. Cambrian Limited Partnership stated it has 6.14% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 2,012 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 132 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited holds 0.01% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 590 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock holds 6,189 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 1,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Alps Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 560 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Stock Etf (PSK) by 6,570 shares to 11,820 shares, valued at $504.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30M for 21.48 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.