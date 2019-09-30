Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding by $838,155; Stock Price Declined; Albert D Mason Has Lowered Its Holding in Realty Income Corp. (O) by $916,436

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $14.8 during the last trading session, reaching $646.9. About 15,425 shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 13,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 990,535 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 20,504 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 960 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 11,713 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability invested in 500 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,000 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.41% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 24,573 are owned by White Elm Lc. Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 12,824 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 945 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.09% or 4,900 shares. Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 104 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.78 million activity. The insider HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $33,658.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 23.09 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.