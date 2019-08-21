Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) as Share Price Declined; Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Stock Price Rose While Botty Investors Has Decreased Holding

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $660. About 1,563 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 441,235 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Boston Scientific Announces FDA Approval Of ImageReadyâ„¢ MRI For Vercise Geviaâ„¢ Deep Brain Stimulation System – GuruFocus.com” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific teaming up on med-tech accelerator – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 28.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bokf Na holds 8,117 shares. Natixis has invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Huntington Bancorporation invested in 15,239 shares. Intact Invest stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd owns 79,575 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 5,767 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 47,125 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 15,955 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Financial Counselors Incorporated accumulated 10,859 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 800 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 700 shares. Bridges Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,704 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 348 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability reported 29 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 5,155 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). First Manhattan Communication accumulated 155,213 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 345 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.93% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl invested 0.02% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “Activists target US oil patchâ€™s trustees for life – Financial Times” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Search Of A Price Target For Texas Pacific Land Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Penumbra Inc (PEN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Sends Letter Requesting Explanations from Dissident Nominee Eric Oliver – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dissident trustee nominee makes ‘false and misleading’ statements, TPL says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 93 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.48 million activity. $36,480 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.