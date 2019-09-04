Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $21.19 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 79,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.51M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $282.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,679 shares to 269,731 shares, valued at $51.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).