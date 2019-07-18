Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $320,040 as Shares Declined; Ameritas Investment Partners Trimmed Dril Quip (DRQ) Stake by $473,175 as Market Valuation Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 77.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,073 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 13,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 12,800 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $368.07. About 215,913 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.84 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 104.17% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $362,347 for 1146.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.33% EPS growth.